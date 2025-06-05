Treyarch, one of the developers for the Call of Duty series reaffirmed its commitment as “an inclusive place to work” in a pride month post.

In a post to X, the company wrote, “Everyone deserves to be seen, heard, and celebrated for who they are. This Pride Month, we reaffirm our commitment to an inclusive place to work where creativity thrives. To our players, teammates, and partners: we see you, we support you, and we're proud to work alongside you.”

The company was torched in the quote replies with many people pointing out the company’s hypocrisy by turning off replies, but claiming “everyone deserves to be seen, heard, and celebrated for who they are.”

Tamsanerd wrote, “Remember that they are using AI to search for mean words and then ban you from the $70 game you paid for. They can be heard. Not you. They are included. Not you.”

Andredal wrote, “‘Everyone deserves to be seen, heard.’ Locks replies for the post. Go f**k yourself.”

Pixel Schizo wrote, “If everyone deserves to be heard, why won't you open the replies so you can hear everyone?”

Daddy Deadie also wrote, “Go ahead and turn those f***ing comments off. You don’t truly believe in what you say/post. You’re cowards. Everyone knows it too. You’re not fooling anyone. You’re f***ing pussies.”

Tayler Hansen also recalled how Call of Duty pulled its Nickmercs skin after he noted that individuals who engage in disordered LGBTQ+ activities should “leave little children alone.”

Not only did Call of Duty remove the Nickmercs bundle, but it declared, “We are focused on celebrating PRIDE with out employees and our community.”

Hansen wrote, “Call of Duty used to be about competition, not politics. When Nickmercs said the LGBTQ+ community should leave children alone they scrubbed his bundle entirely and issued a statement on how they were dedicated to PRIDE. But they’ll sell you flashy pride themed skins and promote weed bundles weekly! Voice chat is now auto-moderated by AI. One flagged phrase, and you’re out.”

“This isn’t evolution— it’s erosion,” he declared. “The soul of the franchise is buried under virtue signaling and store updates. In today’s Call of Duty, politics comes first— gameplay is secondary, and that’s why the community is walking away in record numbers. A perfect example of a once great franchise forgetting the audience who made them successful in the first place.”

To Hansen’s point about the player base leaving, back in January the game had lost nearly 80% of its peak player counts on Steam following the Black Ops 6 release.

It has rebounded slightly since then. The most recent 24-hour peak hit 74,280. Nevertheless, that is still down over 76% since it hit a peak of 315,334 players after Black Ops 6 released.

The game is also not even in the Top 20 most played games on Steam. It’s 24-hour peak was only good enough for 21st behind Helldivers 2, Stardew Valley, War Thunder, Dune: Awakening, and Spacewar.

What do you make of Treyarch’s post and players reaction to it?

