Square Enix and Cloud Imperium Games are the latest video game developers to join a growing list that are pushing the degenerate and disordered pride month.

Square Enix changed their social media profile to its pride ambassador.

The company previously promoted the mascot with a fake interview back in 2022. It revealed the creature was created by Toshiyuki Itahana and is “non-binary and use[s] they/them pronouns.”

It went on to reveal that the entire purpose of the mascot “is to be a reminder that our games and the Square Enix fan community is for EVERYONE. The LGBTQ+ community needs a lot of help, and sometimes that comes in educating on current events, showing where support is lacking, or pointing us in the right direction for Square Enix to be good LGBTQ+ allies.”

Cloud Imperium Games, the developer of Star Citizen and Squadron 42, changed its profile image to support the evil movement and the disordered lifestyles it promotes.

These two developers join Xbox and its various subsidiaries and games including Sea of Thieves, Farm Heroes Saga, Blizzard, and Overwatch.

Sea of Thieves, which is developed by Rare, posted, “The Pirate Code | Article 1 - The Sea Calls To Us All - Everyone is welcome on the Sea of Thieves regardless of age, gender, race, sexuality, nationality or creed. The Progress Pride Flag is now available from Larinna for 1969 gold in participating territories.”

Farm Heroes Saga, which is developed by King, posted on Facebook, “See love bloom and captivate joy during the Farm Pride Season! Whether you’re matching Cropsies with friends or joining forces with your favorite farmer crew, there’s a whole season of colorful surprises ahead!”

World of Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch developer Blizzard Entertainment, a subsidiary of Xbox, threw their support behind the woke movement as well by advertising gear to promote body mutilation. The company wrote on X, “Celebrate Pride with Blizzard’s 2025 Pride Collection! Our LGBT+ Employee Network created this year’s Pride Collection - featuring all-new logo designs for each of our games on tees, long sleeves, and hoodies.”

It went on to reveal that the company is supporting the radical activist organization GLAAD.

The official Overwatch account also posted, “Different hearts. One rhythm. Happy Pride Month from Team Overwatch!”

Microsoft’s Halo Studios posted to X, “This Pride Month, we celebrate love, diversity, and the freedom to be yourself. Log in to Halo Infinite this month to unlock the Unity coating, visor, and emblem, and wear them with pride.”

The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red updated its profile on its various social media platforms to have a rainbow behind its logo.

Borderlands developer Gearbox also updated its profile image to promote the disordered movement.

Google Play has multiple prompts when accessing its app. The first declares, “Celebrate Pride with games on Play.”

A second one states, “Create a ‘you’ without limits” which is clearly trying to promote bodily mutilation.

Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight posted, “Happy Pride! We're celebrating our 2SLGBTQIA+ community with pride this June, and all year long. As the fog clears up, we'll be heading Into The Rainbow again later this month! Stay tuned for more.”

Warframe, which is developed by Digital Extremes, posted, “Our Pride 2025 festivities have begun! Celebrate inclusivity throughout the Origin System with all-new Pride Customizations, support Warframe creators, and more!”

What do you make of Square Enix and Star Citizen promoting this dangerous and disordered movement?

