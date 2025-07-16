Political pundit and culture critic Candace Owens boldly claimed that “our behavior is being socially engineered from Hollywood.”

During an interview with Dr. E. Michael Jones, the author of Libido Dominandi: Sexual Liberation and Political Control and the publisher of the Culture Wars magazine, Owens brought up Hollywood saying, “The more that I do research into, well, what went wrong in America and it kind of brought me to learning a bit about Aleister Crowley and his movement. I want to be clear, everything that we are talking about it was the elites that brought all of this. I think people have this idea that it was poor people or a fringe group. No, it was always the elites who were involved in bringing pornography, people who had incredible wealth and access and Aleister Crowley is a great example of that. Because he is a person who was labeled as the wickedest man in the world, but he was friends with all of the elites. All of the elites.”

“Mussolini famously kicked him out because he was having this sexual ritual party,” Owens continued. “And that guy [Kenneth Anger] that I was telling you about who wrote the book Hollywood Babylon and spoke about the beginning of, the origins of Hollywood and how it was kind of always kind of demonic. And how it was a lot of Crowley’s proteges who were involved in that. He speaks about that house that Mussolini eventually kicked Aleister Crowley and his people out. And in an interview he speaks about how art, modern art was all apart of this house. And who visited this house. Alfred Kinsey as an example. All of these psychologists. All of these people that we know introduced these perverse ideas via psychology were apart of this nest if you will like in believing in sexual rituals and sexual freedom. Aleister Crowley, he was the precursor to the hippie movement.”

After briefly discussing the Beatles, Owens stated, “They created fake celebrities. There’s no question about that. Some of these celebrities work for the government. I think actors too. There are some actors that, to me, like Sean Penn … or Bono. Every time there’s anything going on suddenly like Bono’s performing over here and Sean Penn’s doing a movie on it. And, obviously, Pentagon makes film. So it’s a psychological-. Hollywood in and of itself is a government psychological operation. We’re trained to believe history happened this way. They make a cinematic masterpiece about Pearl Harbor then you have no questions about the narrative. … It’s all mass psychosis.”

After Dr. Jones detailed how Hollywood has played a crucial part in creating the narrative, Owens added, “It still is a crucial part in the creation of every narrative. That’s why I show people, ‘Do you think it’s normal that like Hollywood-. At the Pentagon they have an office dedicated to Hollywood films? And they go in and sit with the directors and tell them how to make things as they’re telling you stories. Like the CIA was involved in the film Zero Dark Thirty. Do you really trust the CIA to tell you exactly what happened when they captured Osama bin Laden? I don’t know. Maybe you do.’ And I went through this list of showing them all of the films that the CIA funded and helped produce and told them how to shoot it. And they have their guys go down there on Hollywood sets. Shouldn’t that indicate to you just naturally like, ‘Hey, maybe we’re not getting the full picture.’ And they’re making a beautiful movie so that we have this emotional reaction and attachment to believing this is how it happened. And it’s not history. It’s a narrowly tailored version of history that is supposed to make you connect with the narrative.’”

“And it’s always these big stories they pick, The Titanic even. Oh, this beautiful love story and Rose is on the boat and she’s dying and then you don’t really ask any questions. This just must be exactly how it went down. And so it is interesting to revisit Hollywood through the lens of understanding that it is and forever has been a way to implement a mass psychosis because now they have the technology they don’t have to just put you in a theater and try to convince you from far away like they did in France. Now, they have the technology and also the means to then make that a ‘blockbuster’ film, and to give it awards, the Academy Awards and Oscars, so that you’re drawn to want to go want to see the film that’s winning all of these awards. It’s nominated for all these statues.”

Dr. Jones then noted how Hollywood creates role models and creates the ideal black and the ideal Catholic, which results in “identity theft so that we don’t know who we are anymore.”

Owens then declared, “Our behavior is being socially engineered from Hollywood.”

Owens is not alone in her claim. Pope Paul VI recognized this back in 1963 in Inter Mirfica. He stated, “The Church recognizes, too, that men can employ these media contrary to the plan of the Creator and to their own loss. Indeed, the Church experiences maternal grief at the harm all too often done to society by their evil use.”

He later stated, “Lastly, the same public authority, which legitimately concerns itself with the health of the citizenry, is obliged, through the promulgation and careful enforcement of laws, to exercise a fitting and careful watch lest grave damage befall public morals and the welfare of society through the base use of these media. Such vigilance in no wise restricts the freedom of individuals or groups, especially where there is a lack of adequate precaution on the part of those who are professionally engaged in using these media. Special care should be taken to safeguard young people from printed matter and performances which may be harmful at their age.”

What do you make of Owens’ assertion that Hollywood manipulates our social behavior?

