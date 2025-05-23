Fantastic Four and The Mandalorian & Grogu actor declared his support for child murder despite recently claiming his desire to be on the right side of history.

At the Cannes film festival to promote his film Eddington, Pascal shared his desire to be on the right side of history while responding to a question about U.S. immigration policy, “I want people to be safe and to be protected and I want very much to live on the right side of history.”

However, he recently made it clear that he does not believe anything he said given he signed his name to support the murder of innocent children.

Pascal alongside around 250 other celebrities and actors including Charlize Theron, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Betty Gilpin, Anna Camp, Cyndi Lauper, Harry Styles, Michael Shannon, Jimmy Kimmel, Meghan Trainor, Laura Dern, Natasha Lyonne, Phoebe Gates, Scarlett Johansson, and others signed a full page ad declaring their support for Planned Parenthood and its mission to murder children.

The ad states, “Because I’m for freedom. And Americans are losing more and more of our freedom to decide how we live our own lives. Because I’m for health care. And 1 in 4 people in the U.S. have been to a Planned Parenthood center for care: birth control, cancer screenings, wellness exams, STI testing and treatment, abortion, gender-affirming care, and more. Because I’m for you and me - not the government - deciding what care we need and were we can go to get it. That’s why we all say, loud and clear: I’m for Planned Parenthood. Join us.”

In Planned Parenthood’s most recent annual report, the organization revealed it murdered 402,200 children. It also revealed it received $792.2 million in government health services reimbursements and grants to fund its operations that allow it to murder nearly half a million children annually.

Not only is the organization murdering innocent children, but it is also trying to corrupt them with so-called sex education. The organization promotes transgenderism to children in grades K-12. It states on its website, that it teaches both “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as well as how “society and culture, including media literacy, shame and stigma, and how power, identity, and oppression impact sexual wellness and reproductive freedom.”

What do you make of Pascal and these other celebrities, actors, and directors announcing their support for child murder?

