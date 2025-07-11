A new rumor alleges that director Guy Ritchie has left Amazon MGM Studios’ Road House 2 film.

Back at the end of April, Variety reported that Ritchie would direct the sequel to Road House with Jake Gyllenhaal reprising his role as the ex-UFC fighter Dalton. The script was being written by Will Beall, but no plot details had been revealed.

Now, Deadline reports that their sources are telling them that “Guy Ritchie is no longer directing Amazon MGM Studios’ Road House 2.” No reason was given to them as to why Ritchie exited the project.

While Ritchie is no longer working on the project, Amazon MGM Studios is looking for a new director and have already begun casting for the film.

The first Road House remake with Jake Gyllenhaal was directed by Doug Liman based off a screenplay by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles W. Mondry. They also came up with the story alongside David Lee Henry.

The film received middling reviews. It has a 6.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

On Rotten Tomatoes it has a rotten 52% on the Popcornmeter, which was previously called the Audience Score.

What do you make of Ritchie allegedly exiting the sequel?

