Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
4h

This is the completely opposite statement of the one he needs to make - "James Gunn is fired.".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SK's avatar
SK
5h

Sounds like replacing "the American Way" with "the human way" to appeal to secular globalists around the world did not work. That's a lot of domestic success, though. The movie will probably break even or make some profit, and do okay as the start of Gunn's DCEU.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture