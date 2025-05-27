Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Waddell's avatar
Scott Waddell
4hEdited

A great illustration of how curses will be consummately returned. Not by the will of the cursed, but by the nature of the divine order. To wit: Zegler by her own making will never know peace until she repents of cursing neighbor and even enemy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture