Billionaire Elon Musk pushed the fake narrative that woke is dead.

In a post to X over the weekend, Musk wrote, “‘Baby, what happened to Woke?’ Dead, my darling, Woke is dead.”

Noticeably this comes just a month after he claimed “that the spread of the woke mind virus is extremely obvious and quantifiable,” while reacting to an image showing the frequency of the words “racism, racist, sexism, sexist, homophobia, homophobic, transphobia, transphobic, islamophobia, islamophobic, antisemitism, and antisemitic” used by national news outlets in various countries.

In the United States, the line was moving upward in rapid fashion.

In April, Musk noted that Susan Rice was “fully controlled by the woke mind virus” for using the term “cisgender.”

The idea that woke somehow went away and died in two months is ludicrous especially given all of the corporations still backing and pushing woke ideology such as Microsoft and its subsidiaries like Xbox. The company posted a blog on June 2 titled “We Have Each Other: Celebrating Pride Through Play.” In the post it states, “LGBTQIA+ individuals have formed networks of support and deep friendships rooted in love, resilience, and care. They remind us of the importance of community, connection and chosen family that encourages, uplifts, and cares for one another. Xbox celebrates exactly that: affection, support, and a shared belief that everyone deserves to be seen and celebrated by their communities.”

The New York Times reported earlier today that five United States Senators have rented a theater at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. in order “to stage a gay pride concert there as a form of symbolic protest against President Trump’s takeover of the institution.”

Those Senators are John Hickenlooper of Colorado, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Jack Rosen of Nevada, Brian Schatz of Hawaii, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

In December, the Heritage Foundation reported that “at least 16 states in America explicitly compel teachers to inculcate gender ideology in their students.” The report claims that given two of the states are California and New York that “roughly 37 percent of American students” are being indoctrinated into woke gender ideology.

Major hospitals are still butchering people regularly in the name of woke gender ideology. Duke Health’s website states, “Duke Health offers a comprehensive array of health services to transgender, gender-diverse, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people. Our team of experts is trained to provide high-quality, compassionate care to individuals who are considering transitioning, going through the process, or have already completed their transition and require ongoing care.”

Woke ideology will not be going away any time soon. As Dr. Edward Feser recommends, it must be eradicated by the state. He wrote, “The ideas and arguments [of wokism] are uniformly bad, but many people remain attached to them anyway, because the main appeal of wokeness is below the level of reason. As I have argued elsewhere, it is fueled by seething envy and ressentiment directed against the natural order of things. These spiritual pathologies make any politics rooted in them especially militant, hateful, and impervious to rational persuasion.”

In order to eradicate it, Dr. Feser suggests, “It should instead be treated the way we treat Nazism, segregationism, and other ideas that are inherently destructive of basic social cohesion – as something to be purged altogether from school curricula, government, and other institutions, as well as from respectable discourse.”

What do you make of Musk’s claim that woke is dead despite his own posts just months ago and the plethora of evidence to the contrary?

