Floyd Brown, a former Vice President at the Kennedy Center revealed he’s contemplating a lawsuit after alleging that he was fired by Richard Grennell for standing up for traditional marriage.

In a post to X at the end of May, Brown stated, “I was fired yesterday by Richard Grenell from the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. One month ago, I was recruited to join the Kennedy Center as a Vice President. My firing came approximately two hours after CNN sent an email asking me to comment on my past writings and statements about traditional marriage and homosexual influence in the GOP."

After sharing what his response was to CNN, Brown added, “CNN also contacted Richard Grenell, who is a professing Christian and is married to a male spouse. As anyone that has followed my x account knows, I am also a professing Christian. I am at times outspoken on public policy, having authored seven books, my latest being CounterPunch: An Unlikely Alliance of Americans Fighting Back for Faith and Freedom. I also frequently speak at churches and Christian conferences. I had met Richard Grenell during my time as a political organizer in Arizona. I asked for an explanation of my dismissal, and I asked to speak to Richard Grenell --Both of those requests have been ignored.”

He then added, “The only explanation is the one given to me at the time of my firing. ‘Floyd, you must recant your belief in traditional marriage and your past statements on the topic, or you will be fired.’ Needless to say, I refused to recant and was shown the door. My beliefs are much more common to Biblical Christianity. My only conclusion is Richard Grenell was intimidated by a CNN story, which hasn’t been aired or published, so he preemptively fired me for my Christian beliefs on marriage.”

Now, in an interview with LifeSite News, Brown shared more details on how he was fired and that he is contemplating a law suit.

When asked if he could definitely draw a direct line between his firing and Grenell, Brown stated, “The direct line for me is: My boss received a call from Ric Grenell and then she fired me. She told me that Grenell ordered my firing. She didn’t want to fire me. She made that clear at the time.”

Next, he shared he was contemplating a lawsuit and has hired a former Justice Department official as his attorney, “Our research shows that the Kennedy Center may have some immunity from civil suits because of its relationship with the federal government.”

Nevertheless, he shared, “A legal complaint has been drafted, but to be honest, I haven’t decided whether or not I’m going to file. I’m praying about that and seeking advice. I have not made a final decision.”

Additionally, he shared his disappointment in the MAGA movement and the Republican Party when asked if he was disappointed by the lack of coverage of his firing by so-called conservative outlets.

Brown said, “I’m learning a lot about the conservative movement and the Republican Party, and even the MAGA movement. What I’m realizing is that I’m estranged with them on their positions towards gay ‘marriage’ and abortion. I’ve always been a Trump supporter and I’m still a Trump supporter, (but) I never realized the extent to which the elites of the MAGA movement and the Republican Party have so embraced a pro-abortion and pro-gay ‘marriage’ stance. Both are issues that MAGA and GOP elites are working to keep.”

“I’ve become aware that there are very few that don’t hold the same positions that Donald Trump holds (on same-sex ‘marriage’ and abortion). So it’s not an issue they want to cover,” he continued. “But it is an issue with which they are deeply disconnected with a large constituency that supported Donald Trump and the MAGA movement. They have used this cloak of silence to mislead Christians as to what Donald Trump’s positions are on these issues.”

“The Trump administration is supposed to be about ending the ‘cancel culture,’ but I was canceled for my Christian beliefs,” Brown added. “And because of who I was canceled by — a major leader in the MAGA movement — there’s no coverage in conservative media and no real interest in the story.”

What do you make of Brown’s allegations and comments?

