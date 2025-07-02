Stephen Ireland, the founder of Pride in Surrey and a J.K. Rowling hater was found guilty of raping a 12-year-old and sentenced to 24 years in prison in the United Kingdom.

Ireland founded Pride in Surrey in 2018 and repeatedly attacked Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling on social media since she began criticizing the gender ideology movement taking over the country.

In 2019, Ireland posted on X, “Bitterly disappointed in J.K. Rowling and her support to the Terf anti trans movement - The LGBTQ+ community stand together as 1. Remember the Stonewall Riots 50 years ago and Marsha P Johnson a Trans person of colour who fought for our rights to be..”

In a subsequent post, Ireland added, “J.K. Rowling, Have you got something to say about this? Cat got your tongue? Surely as a writer you’d be delighting us with a tale of why you disgustingly support such an anti-trans view? Liking a tweet ‘trans woman are men in dresses’ and then writing what you wrote.. How awful!”

In another post he wrote, “JK Rowling’s transphobic and darn right disgusting trans exclusionary feminist view towards our siblings means that I, with many others, applaud the council for covering up a Pro JK billboard. Trans Woman are Woman, Trans lives matter!”

Surrey Police report Ireland “was sentenced to 24 years in prison with a further six on extended license, after being found guilty of the rape of a child under 13, three counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and the sexual assault of a child under 13.”

Additionally he was found guilty of:

Conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with a child;

Arranging commission of a child sex offence;

Six counts of making indecent photographs of children;

Four counts of distributing indecent photographs of a child;

Possession of prohibited images of children;

Possession of an extreme pornographic image.

Ireland’s sodomizing partner David Sutton “was sentenced to four and half years (54 months) in prison after being found guilty of three counts of making indecent photographs of children and one count of possession of an extreme pornographic image.”

Additionally, both Ireland and Sutton “were also found guilty of one count of voyeurism and one count of perverting the course of justice.”

Before the trial even began, Ireland had plead guilty “to possessing 274 prohibited images of children and possessing an extreme pornographic image, while Sutton pleaded guilty to distributing a category A indecent photograph of a child, distributing three category B indecent photographs of a child and possessing 64 prohibited images of children.”

Temporary Detective Chief Superintendent Debbie White, Head of Surrey Police’s Public Protection Command, said: "Stephen Ireland was a sexual predator who targeted a young boy and took advantage of his age and vulnerability for his own gratification. I would like to pay tribute to the victim in this case for their courage in coming forward and for giving evidence. I hope the fact that both Stephen Ireland and David Sutton have been given prison sentences can help them start to re-build their life.”

“As well as both men demonstrating an extreme sexual interest in children, they then tried to cover up their offending by intentionally deleting material from their phones once they became aware of the police investigation and following their arrests,” she added. “This has been an extremely difficult and complex investigation, and I would like to thank all those involved for their hard work and dedication. I hope the sentences handed down today send a clear message to any victim of a sexual offence, that you will be listened to, you will be supported, and we will investigate such crimes thoroughly.”

Claire Gallagher, Senior Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service also added, “It is clear that both Stephen Ireland and David Sutton had a perverted and dangerous interest in children.”

“Child sexual abuse is a devastating crime which can have a lifelong impact on victims. I would like to offer my deepest thanks to the victims who supported the prosecution and helped the CPS and Surrey Police bring these offenders to justice,” Gallager declared.

Rowling reacted to the sentencing on X writing, “Stephen Ireland, who targeted me with endless abuse on here because I oppose the chemical castration of children and the removal of protected spaces for women and girls, has just been sentenced to 30 years in jail for child rape.”

