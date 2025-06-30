Amazon MGM Studios announced that the second season of Wonder Project’s House of David will be paywalled inside of another subscription service went it arrives on Prime Video.

In a press release, Amazon MGM Studios shared, “Season Two of the biblical drama series House of David from Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios will exclusively be available with a Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video. House of David Season Two will premiere on Wonder Project at the time of the subscription launch in Fall 2025, then on Prime Video in the U.S. and globally at a later date.”

As noted above, this new subscription service, which is also titled Wonder Project, will launch exclusively within Prime Video with the release of House of David Season 2 sometime this Fall. Wonder Project is promising that the service “will feature over 1000 hours of highly curated movies and TV series that reflect the company’s mission: to entertain the world with courageous stories, inspiring hope and restoring faith in things worth believing in.”

The press release also notes that the Wonder Project subscription “will feature new exclusive originals produced by Wonder Project alongside a carefully curated library of beloved movies and shows.”

READ: 'Star Trek' Actor Wil Wheaton Admits Modern Movies & TV Shows Are Not Appealing To Him

Wonder Project CEO Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten commented, “At Wonder Project, we seek to entertain our growing audience with courageous stories that restore faith in things worth believing in. Great films and TV shows bring families, friends and communities together and drive meaningful connection in a world that is craving connection right now.”

“As a mother, I can’t wait to have this shared viewing experience in my own home — through a brand we can truly call our own,” she added.

Wonder Project founder and House of David showrunner Jon Ewin also stated, “We are blown away by the success of House of David and can’t wait for audiences to be swept away into the epic action and drama of season 2. Our audience is underserved and craves a destination they can trust with exceptional originals and curated movies and TV shows. With the new Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video, we will be delivering all of that and more."

Prime Video Marketplace executive Ryan Pirozzi also stated, “We’re thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of the Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video. This exciting addition to our service reflects our commitment to providing diverse, meaningful content that resonates with our customers. This launch represents another step in our ongoing efforts to ensure Prime Video offers something for everyone, and we look forward to seeing how this new offering enriches the viewing experience for our customers."

The Wonder Project subscription will cost an additional $8.99/month on top of an Amazon Prime subscription which costs $14.99/month or $139 annually.

What do you make of House of David Season 2 being put behind another paywall within Prime Video?

NEXT: Anthony Ramos Addresses Negativity Around 'Ironheart': "At Least They're Talking About It"