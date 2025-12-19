Such a busy week right before Christmas. I hope everyone has presents for their families all situated! I tried to coax my wife that leatherbound books would be a great gift for her and she didn’t buy into it, so back to the drawing board over here. I’m very behind because of the sickness so no stream tonight!

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5.99 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.