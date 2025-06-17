Fandom Pulse

DeGave
2h

He is 100% right. All of the Marvel movies since "Endgame" were too many. Every single one. Also every show ever made for Disney Plus. And every Disney movie for about a decade or more were too many. And all their broken Disneyland rides were too many. Everything they have done for over a decade was too many.

zee
2hEdited

He should be fuckin scared, he knows he's basically done after this movie bombs, which HE KNOWS it will. Wonder Woman will be cancelled or pushed back indefinitely after the Superman shits the bed at the BO.

