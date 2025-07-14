Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
3h

I just assume every leftist is a pedo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
4h

You can be sure that Bicha was maintained by sympathy, not just deliberate avoidance. Reach up higher than his position and you will find another PDF file.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture