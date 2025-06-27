Actor Johnny Depp, who was canceled by The Walt Disney Company as well as Warner Bros. after his ex-wife, Amber Heard, falsely accused him of sex assault says he “was like a crash test dummy for MeToo.”

Heard painted herself as a victim of sexual assault in an op-ed for The Washington Post back in December 2018 and insinuated that the sexual assault was committed by Depp when she wrote, “Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.”

Following this op-ed, it was revealed that Depp would not be part of planned reboot for Pirates of the Caribbean. Then Disney film production chief Sean Bailey explained, “We want to bring in a new energy and vitality. I love the [Pirates] movies, but part of the reason Paul and Rhett are so interesting is that we want to give it a kick in the pants. And that’s what I’ve tasked them with.”

As for his role in Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter franchise where he played the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, The Hollywood Reporter shared in November 2020, that then “film chief Toby Emmerich made the decision … to sever ties with the star who was reprising his role as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the five-film franchise.”

In 2022, Depp sued Heard for defamation and a Virginia court sided with him that not only did she defame him, but she did so “with malice.” The jury awarded Depp $10 million for Heard’s defamatory statements and $5 million for her responsibility in publishing them.

Depp initially reacted to the judgment in a post to Instagram. He wrote, “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people, who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye.”

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were brought against me,” he continued. “It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.”

“My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought. From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome,” Depp declared. “Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.”

Now, speaking to The Times UK, Depp provided more details on why he chose to sue Heard, “Look, it had gone far enough. I knew I’d have to semi-eviscerate myself. Everyone was saying, ‘It’ll go away!’ But I can’t trust that. What will go away? The fiction pawned around the f***ing globe? No it won’t. If I don’t try to represent the truth it will be like I’ve actually committed the acts I am accused of. And my kids will have to live with it. Their kids. Kids that I’ve met in hospitals. So the night before the trial in Virginia I didn’t feel nervous. If you don’t have to memorise lines, if you’re just speaking the truth? Roll the dice.

“Look, none of this was going be easy, but I didn’t care.“ he added. “I thought, ‘I’ll fight until the bitter f***ing end.’ And if I end up pumping gas? That’s all right. I’ve done that before.”

He also admitted he has no regrets, “I have no regrets about anything — because, truly, what can we do about last week’s dinner? Not a f***ing thing.”

Depp also shared his anger for the Hollywood film industry especially those he views as betraying him, “As weird as I am, certain things can be trusted. And my loyalty is the last thing anybody could question. I was with one agent for 30 years, but she spoke in court about how difficult I was. That’s death by confetti, these fake motherf***ers who lie to you, celebrate you, say all sorts of horror behind your back, yet keep the money — that confetti machine going — because what do they want? Dough.”

He then added, “I’ll tell you what hurts. There are people, and I’m thinking of three, who did me dirty. Those people were at my kids’ parties. Throwing them in the air. And, look, I understand people who could not stand up [for me], because the most frightening thing to them was making the right choice. I was pre-MeToo. I was like a crash test dummy for MeToo. It was before Harvey Weinstein. And I sponged it, took it all in. And so I wanted from the hundreds of people I’ve met in that industry to see who was playing it safe.” He then paused before hissing, “Better go woke!”

Later in the interview, Depp said, “I’ve a deep appreciation for times gone by. here was simplicity, certain kinds of inherent moral, ethical standards.”

When asked if believes that has changed, he replied, “Yes, for the most part.”

