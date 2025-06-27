Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SK's avatar
SK
8m

Atheists thought they could reinvent how to be human by throwing away all traditions. What they came up with was just the ancient religion of, "Do what thou whilst..."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
12m

What's wrong with lies, deceptions, slander, a vapid culture of conquest, exploitation, manipulation with a vapid veneer of cultured elitism? In a Godless, churchless world? What is wrong with that? And then... Marxist/Islamists come in, let in, and take it all over to become a hell hole.

Nothing wrong with that at all! No Jesus!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture