Actress Rachel Zegler revealed she was medicated for anxiety and saw a psychiatrist following the backlash she received for the Snow White film.

In an interview with i-D, Zegler shared, “My f***ing psychiatrist has seen me through all of it.”

She then cited a specific piece of advice her psychiatrist gave her that she claims did wonder for her “in multiple situations in [her] life,” “What you’re going through isn’t normal.” Of note, Zegler did not provide any specifics on how this advice did wonders for her.

On top of revealing she’s been seeing a psychiatrist, she also shared that she’s now taking drugs for anxiety and described them as “truly a game changer, because I just wasn’t functioning. And I wanted to function in a way that made me feel confident in the way I was moving through the world.”

Zegler also repeated a narrative she’s been pushing about herself since 2022, “I think a victim mindset is a choice, and I don’t choose it. I also don’t choose nastiness in the face of it. I don’t choose negativity in the face of it. I choose positivity and light and happiness. And I do believe at times, happiness is absolutely a choice, and every day I wake up and I think I’m very lucky to live the life I live.”

Back in 2022, Zegler appeared opposite of Andrew Garfield as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors segment. While discussing the backlash to her casting in Snow White, Garfield said, “Ah, those people. The people that we need to educate. The people that we need to love into awareness.”

Zegler concurred saying, “We need to love them in the right direction, exactly. At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I’m really excited to do. I get to be a Latina princess.”

In 2023, Zegler continued this narrative with a post on X writing, “I hope the world becomes kinder.”

However, Zegler’s actions make it clear her words are empty lies. In November, she wished that supporters of Donald Trump “never know peace.”

She’s also engaged in cancel campaigns against Jeremy Renner and Gina Carano. In 2019 she called Renner “racist sexist tranphobic garbage monster” and claimed he “disrespected the Deaf community.”

Zegler piled on Carano back in 2020 writing on X, “do not make fun of pronouns.”

She added, “They are not a joke! pronouns are validating! pronouns are cool! put your pronouns in your bio! i wear my pronouns on a button sometimes! it’s a good thing! bye!”

Making it clear she was referring to Carano, she concluded the thread, “it’s a fun time to remind you all to love pedro pascal”

Also in 2020, she libeled Kyle Rittenhouse writing on X, “A 17-year-old murderer. A 17-year-old racist. A 17-year-old white supremacist.”

In a follow-up, she called for the abolishment of the police.

Zegler is what Bishop Sheen would refer to as a “nice” person. “The nice people always think they are good. The awful people know they are not. The nice people never do wrong, never break a commandment, never guilty of any moral infraction. If they do anything that we would call wrong, they have various ways of explaining it away. They say, ‘Well, it’s due to economic circumstances.’ Some will say, ‘I was born too rich.’ And others, ‘I was born too poor.’ And someone else will say, ‘And I was born with just enough.’ And the result is they suffer from some kind of aberration, but never moral. And then others have the psychological complex and they explain it away in Freudian terms. And they say, ‘Well, I have an Oedipus complex,’ or an Electra complex, father complex, a mother complex.”

What do you make of Zegler seeing a psychiatrist and taking medication for anxiety because she couldn’t function?

