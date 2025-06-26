Patton Oswalt derided ICE Director Tom Homan after it was revealed he’s living apart from his wife due to concerns for her safety after the numerous death threats he’s received.

Radical left-wing outlet The Daily Beast reported on comments Homan made on the PodForce One podcast hosted by Miranda Devine.

Homan said, “I don’t see my family very much. My wife’s living separately from me right now. Mainly because I work so many hours, but mostly because of the death threats against me. She’s some place else. I see her as much as I can. But the death threats against me and my family are outrageous.”

Oswalt reacted to these comments over on BlueSky. He wrote, “good. i hope it gets so much worse for this rancid pile of polenta.”

While Oswalt hopes it gets worse for Homan, Homan made it abundantly clear to Devine that he does not plan on stopping what he’s doing any time soon, “I had a 1,000 protestors at my house in upstate New York, at my lake house. You’re not going to shut me up. I’m not going away because I know how important it is to secure our border. I know that you can’t have national security if you don’t have border security. We need to know who’s coming in, what’s coming in, where it’s coming in, why it’s coming, and where it’s going. Without that you can’t have strong national security.”

Oswalt’s comments come in the wake of him mocking ICE agents and then sending them a message during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Oswalt said, “One thing I was realizing when I watch the footage of these ICE agents that are out there. And again, I hate what they’re doing, but in a weird way I feel bad for the ICE agents because it’s so clear like this was their fantasy to dress up like Judge Dredd and go out and make justice. But the thing is, they’re shaped like me. They don’t look like these hot-. They look like Pillsbury Stormtroopers. Like the pudge is kind of sticking out of the body armor.”

Next, Oswalt shared a message to ICE agents, where he literally instructed them to do the Red Letter Media meme of not ask questions and consume next product. He said, “Hey, guys, it’s Patton Oswalt from Ratatouille. I know that you love characters like Judge Dredd and Mad Max, cool guys in body armor who are out there bringing justice to the lawless world. I like them too. I’m a big comic book nerd. But I realize that now you’re out there and your knees are hurting, your hips are screaming, and your back is aching, and you’re thinking, ‘Why didn’t I just stay home and play Red Dead Redemption and eat Sun Chips instead of coming out here in the heat where everyone’s booing me and I’m realizing that I’m the biggest douchebag on the planet?’

“Well, there is still hope. There is,” he continued. “You still have a chance to do what I do and serve humanity by staying home and playing video games and purchasing all of America’s great snack foods and helping this wonderful comedy. So please, for the sake of the country, for the strength of America, sit and snack. Thank you.”

What do you make of Oswalt’s comments?

