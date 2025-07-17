The live-action Assassin’s Creed series that is being developed for Netflix has new creators and they are sharing what their vision for the show is.

Netflix and Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft announced the series was in development back in 2020 stating in a press release, “Netflix today announced it has entered into an agreement with Ubisoft to develop content based on the international best-selling video game franchise Assassin’s Creed. The first series in development is slated to be an epic, genre-bending live action adaptation; a search is currently underway for a showrunner.”

At the time, Netflix’s Original Series Vice President Peter Friedlander stated, “We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for. rom its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”

Ubisoft’s Head of Film & Television Jason Altman added, “For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise. We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

According to a report from Variety, the series has found a new creative team in Robert Patino and David Wiener, who will showrun and executive producer the series.

The duo said in a joint statement, “We’ve been fans of ‘Assassin’s Creed’ since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that ‘Assassin’s Creed’ opens to us. Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance.”

“But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time,” they added. “And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. We’ve got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we’re committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet.”

Friedlander also shared, “When we first announced our partnership with Ubisoft in 2020, we set out with an ambitious goal to bring the rich, expansive world of ‘Assassin’s Creed’ to life in bold new ways. Now, after years of dedicated collaboration, it’s inspiring to see just how far that vision has come. Guided by the deft hands of Roberto Patino and David Wiener, the team has carefully crafted an epic adventure that both honors the legacy of the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ franchise and invites longtime fans and newcomers alike to experience the thrill of the Brotherhood as never before.”

The official synopsis for the show states that it is “centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will. The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”

What do you make of their vision for the show?

