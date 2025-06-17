New details have been revealed about the character that drag queen Jaren Kyei Merrell who uses the stage name Shea Couleé plays in Marvel’s upcoming Ironheart series.

In a puff piece for Ironheart in Entertainment Weekly, it was revealed that Merrell plays a character named Slug who he describes as “a really fierce hacker.”

He went on to share, “I help a group of urban Robin Hoods to take away from the privileged and help give back to the community. I’m there to help out on all the missions that go down, trying to shift this power dynamic in this version of Chicago we see in the show.”

However, the character is not fighting on the front line, but is more in the vein of Luther Stickell from the Mission: Impossible franchise. Merrell explained, “I'm more of the... I'll drive the getaway car, hang out in the van on my cute little laptop with my fierce nails and help you hack these mainframes.”

On top of this, the character will also be pushing and attempting to normalize gender ideology to viewers. Merrell repeatedly referred to the character with plural pronouns, “From my understanding, this version of Slug they’re presenting is someone who’s being referred to as a code name. I don’t want to give too much of their backstory away. They need an alternative code name to go by because there could or could not be some people looking for them.”

Next, he shared that the character is a drag queen as well, “They've kind of left drag. They are a drag queen, but it’s kind of a past life. You see them in drag, but it’s kind of in the context of flashbacks before where they are now, because they’re trying to be on the low-low!”

He then added the now standard lie that gender ideology somehow makes one authentic and true despite it being a lie, “Finding ways to exist in a way that felt truly, authentically me — and also to the character — was really cool.”

This show should be boycotted. In fact, Marvel should not broadcast it and just shelve it so it never sees the light of day.

