Eternals and M.O.D.O.K. actor Patton Oswalt made the absurd claim that Lucasfilm’s recently released Andor show is the most relevant show on TV because the United States is somehow undergoing a fascist takeover.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was being guest hosted by Andor actor Diego Luna, Oswalt brought up the Star Wars show saying, “Look, I love Star Wars, but Andor is next level.” When asked to provide how much of a next level it is, he said, “It’s like above the heights that Star Wars has already hit. And then it goes beyond it in that you’re watching Andor and going, ‘I can’t believe I’m watching a Star Wars show and this is the most relevant thing to what’s going on in this country in terms of like the weird kind of fascist takeover that’s happening.’”

He continued, “In fact, here’s the one bad thing about Andor. When you watch Andor, which is brilliantly acted, all the characters are nuanced. There’s monsters, and robots, and Stormtroopers. And then when you watch the news, the news is like a s**t version of Andor. It’s like they did Andor, but without the special effects with terrible actors. And you’re just like, ‘Why don’t they just show [Andor?]’ It’s insane. It’s so frustrating watching that.”

Later in the interview Oswalt commented on a stand up special he’s doing with Audible saying, “The way the news is every day were just living in this insane-. It’s like we’re just stuck in a dryer being tumbled constantly all day. So I got to keep updating whatever it is I’m talking about. Or you look insane if you don’t acknowledge it.”

Luna, who appeared to be reading off a teleprompter, then added, “I believe it’s dark times to do comedy. It’s very difficult to achieve something better than what the President of this country does on his phone.”

Oswalt continued, “Well, it’s hard to find something ridiculous. One thing I was realizing when I watch the footage of these ICE agents that are out there. And again, I hate what they’re doing, but in a weird way I feel bad for the ICE agents because it’s so clear like this was their fantasy to dress up like Judge Dredd and go out and make justice. But the thing is, they’re shaped like me. They don’t look like these hot-. They look like Pillsbury Stormtroopers. Like the pudge is kind of sticking out of the body armor.”

Next, Oswalt shared a message to ICE agents, where he literally instructed them to do the Red Letter Media meme of not ask questions and consume next product. He said, “Hey, guys, it’s Patton Oswalt from Ratatouille. I know that you love characters like Judge Dredd and Mad Max, cool guys in body armor who are out there bringing justice to the lawless world. I like them too. I’m a big comic book nerd. But I realize that now you’re out there and your knees are hurting, your hips are screaming, and your back is aching, and you’re thinking, ‘Why didn’t I just stay home and play Red Dead Redemption and eat Sun Chips instead of coming out here in the heat where everyone’s booing me and I’m realizing that I’m the biggest douchebag on the planet?’

“Well, there is still hope. There is,” he continued. “You still have a chance to do what I do and serve humanity by staying home and playing video games and purchasing all of America’s great snack foods and helping this wonderful comedy. So please, for the sake of the country, for the strength of America, sit and snack. Thank you.”

What do you make of Oswalt’s comments?

