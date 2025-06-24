Rachel Zegler was a Hollywood darling, but after a number of box office failures including the recently released Snow White, it appears she’s not getting any more work in Tinseltown.

Zegler’s Hollywood career began after she was chosen by Steven Spielberg to star as Maria in his West Side Story film. She then landed a role as Anthea in Shazam! Fury of the Gods before starring as Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Next, she played Laura in Y2K and voiced Princess Ellian in Netflix’s Spellbound before starring in Disney’s Snow White, which was released this year.

Aside from starring in these films she did play Juliet in a stage play of Romeo and Juliet on Broadway back in February. She’s currently starring as Eva Perón in a London West End production of Evita.

In an interview with i-D, Zegler discussed taking on the role of Eva Perón and implied she made the return because she wasn’t getting any work in Hollywood. She said, “I came back [to theater] on my own volition, which is just crazy.”

“I’m the type of person that can only be bored for, like, two weeks. After Romeo + Juliet closed, I was doing the odd press here and there for Snow White, and was sitting there for a bit going, ‘What am I supposed to do?’”

Additionally, she stated, “I think the reality of being a woman in this industry, as archaic as it seems, is asking yourself, ’When will I get the chance again? By the time it comes back again, I may be considered aged out.”

The fact that Zegler admitted she was sitting around bored and was wondering what she was supposed to do heavily implies she wasn’t getting phone calls to star in any upcoming productions from Hollywood. Something that was clearly not happening after she landed the role of Maria in West Side Story.

It’s unclear why Hollywood might not be calling Zegler anymore. There’s likely a number of factors. Zegler is not a box office draw. West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Snow White all bombed miserably at the box office. The Hunger Games film barely broke even only grossing $347 million globally on an estimated $100 million budget.

Not only is Zegler box office poison, but she’s a divisive personality. She’s engaged in cancel campaigns against fellow actors such as Gina Carano and Jeremy Renner. She called Renner a “racist sexist tranphobic garbage monster” and claimed he “disrespected the Deaf community.”

Zegler piled on Carano back in 2020 writing on X, “do not make fun of pronouns.”

She added, “They are not a joke! pronouns are validating! pronouns are cool! put your pronouns in your bio! i wear my pronouns on a button sometimes! it’s a good thing! bye!”

Making it clear she was referring to Carano, she concluded the thread, “it’s a fun time to remind you all to love pedro pascal”

In November, Zegler also wished that President Trump supporters “never know peace” while cursing out Trump himself.

Zegler also shared support for Palestine while promoting Snow White. On X in August she posted, “love you all so much! thank you for the love and for 120m views on our trailer in just 24 hours! what a whirlwind. i am in the thick of rehearsals for romeo + juliet so i’m gonna get outta here. bye for now.”

In a subsequent post she added, “and always remember, free palestine.”

Interestingly enough in her interview with i-D, Zegler addressed this post and her position on Palestine saying, “My compassion has no boundaries, is really what it is, and my support for one cause does not denounce any others. That’s always been at the core of who I am as a person. It’s the way I was raised.”

She added, “There are obviously things that are at stake by being outspoken, but nothing is worth innocent lives. My heart doesn’t have a fence around it, and if that is considered my downfall? There are worse things.”

Additionally, Zegler revealed she had phone calls with her West Side Story co-star Mike Faist where she suggested her career was over telling the outlet, “I talked to him on the phone, and we’d be like, ’Well, that’s it!’”

What do you make of Zegler’s comments and the implication that she’s not getting any work in Hollywood anymore?

