Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
1h

She still can’t help but to run her mouth. She needs to read Vox and just STFU. Maybe in 10 years people will forget about things and give her another chance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture