A new rumor alleges that Amazon MGM Studios is eyeing Aaron Pierre, who plays John Stewart in the upcoming Lanterns show, to play the next James Bond.

As reported by Fiction Horizon, this rumor originates from Daniel Richtman who claims that Pierre is “being considered.” However, he also added, “Not sure if they actually met him yet tho.”

Additionally, Richtman claimed that Amazon plans to begin filming the movie sometime next, but obviously does not have an actor nor a director attached to the project yet.

Back in March, Amazon MGM Studios announced that the next James Bond film would be produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman via their Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films companies. Amazon MGM Studios’ Head of Film Courtenay Valenti stated in a press release, “We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility. Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry. We are honored to be working with them on James Bond’s next chapter and are excited to deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character.”

Pascal and Heyman also issued a joint statement, “James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema. We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure.”

Of note, Heyman is working on HBO’s Harry Potter series where they race-swapped Severus Snape. Pascal is also currently producing the upcoming film adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia, which is reported to have sex-swapped Aslan.

Author Ian Fleming described James Bond in his Casino Royale novel, “As he tied his thin, double-ended, black satin tie, he paused for a moment and examined himself levelly in the mirror. His grey-blue eyes looked calmly back with a hint of ironical inquiry and the short lock of black hair which would never stay in place slowly subsided to form a thick comma above his right eyebrow.”

“With the thin vertical scar down his right cheek the general effect was faintly piratical. Not much of Hoagy Carmichael there, thought Bond, as he filled a flat, light gunmetal box with fifty of the Morland cigarettes with the triple gold band. Mathis had told him of the girl’s comment,” he added.

On top of this description, the 1955 paperback edition of Casino Royale published by Pan MacMillan shows Bond as a white man. This cover, according to The Guardian, is the “first ever published picture representation of 007.”

What do you make of this rumor?

