Actress Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes in HBO’s degenerate Sex and the City show, wore an evil “Make Abortion Great Again” to support the murder of innocent children.

Nixon posted a photo of herself wearing the hat to Instagram on July 2nd and wrote, “In addition to kicking 17 million Americans off their healthcare, Trump’s big ugly bill will strip critical funding to Planned Parenthood for non-abortion-related medical care. (And of course abortion is healthcare too!) Call 202-224-3121 and tell your representatives to vote NO on this horrifying bill.”

Nixon’s post comes in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that states can defund Planned Parenthood and that the organization does not have a right to taxpayer-funded health insurance. Justice Neil Gorsuch ruled in Medina v Planned Parenthood South Atlantic that the state of South Carolina does not have to provide Medicaid money to Planned Parenthood.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster celebrated the ruling, “Seven years ago, we took a stand to protect the sanctity of life and defend South Carolina’s authority and values – and today, we are finally victorious.”

He added, “The legality of my executive order prohibiting taxpayer dollars from being used to fund abortion providers like Planned Parenthood has been affirmed by the highest court in the land.”

Nixon was blasted in the comments of the post for promoting murder. One wrote, “This is truly depraved and evil. Why in the world would any human celebrate the genocide of infants?”

Another posted, “Make abortions great again ? That is sickening.”

“Glorifying abortion. Wow,” wrote another.

Another wrote, “Um. This is very distasteful. Pro life or pro choice there isn’t anything great about abortions. Sick.”

One self-described “pro-choice” advocate posted, “I’m pro choice and i think that hat is absolutely repulsive and disgraceful.”

“This is absolutely sick, it doesn’t matter how you stand politically,” posted another. “Abortions shouldn’t be bragged on or ever be great. This is shameful behavior. How in the world could anyone ever think this is great or a good idea to put on a damn hat.”

