Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
11m

It’s always someone else’s fault with liberals. They have the mindset of an abuser. “I hit you because you didn’t do enough for me.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture