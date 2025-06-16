The Handmaid’s Tale actor Bradley Whitford blamed President Donald Trump for the assassination of Minnesota Democrat and State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband.

Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed on Saturday June 14th while Minnesota state Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were shot and wounded in their home as well.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz detailed in a press conference on Saturday, “My good friend and colleague, Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were shot and killed early this morning in what appears to be a politically motivated assassination.”

He added, “My prayers also go out to State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvetter who were each shot multiple times. The Hoffmans are out of surgery at this time and receiving care and we are cautiously optimistic they will survive this assassination attempt.”

“This was an act of targeted political violence,” Walz declared.

Drew Evans, the Superintendent at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, went on to detail that after police did a checkup on Hortman, they encountered a gunman who “immediately fired at them and they exchanged gunfire and the individual was able to escape during that exchange of gunfire.”

Bob Jacobson, the Commissioner of Public Safety in the state of Minnesota went on to reveal the gunman posed as a police officer, “The suspect exploited the trust that our uniforms are meant to represent.”

Mark Bruley, the Brooklyn Park Police Chief provided more clarity sharing that the police officers who went to check in on Hortman “noticed that there was a police vehicle in the driveway with the emergency lights on and what appeared to be a police officer at the door coming out of the house. When our officers confronted him, the individual immediately fired upon the officers, who exchanged gunfire, and the suspect immediately retreated back into the home.”

He then confirmed, “It was not a real police officer. This is somebody that clearly had been impersonating an officer. Again, using the trust of this badge and this uniform to manipulate their way into the home.”

Later in the press conference, he shared, “When we did a search of the vehicle, there was a manifesto that identified many lawmakers and other officials.”

As for what the motivation of the attack was, Jacobson said, “It’s far too early in the investigation to be able to provide information, but I do think we’ll be in a position where we’ll be able to develop the motivation behind these attacks and we’ll be able to provide more information as this unfolds.”

In an update on Sunday, Walz identified the suspect and announced that he had been apprehended, “After a two-day manhunt, two sleepless nights, law enforcement have apprehended Vance Boelter.”

As for the motive, no information was provided with Police Chief Bruley stating, “Now, begins the hard work of looking at what the motive is, at putting this case together and so that’s yet to come.”

While no details on his motive have been revealed, the Minnesota State Patrol shared a photo from the suspect’s vehicle that had a number of “No Kings” flyers within it.

These No Kings protests took place over the weekend as counter protests to a parade celebrating the United States Army’s 250th birthday that took place in Washington D.C. According to the Associated Press these rallies were organized by the 50501 Movement, which declared on its website that “American Democracy Is Dead” and that President Donald Trump is a traitor.

Nevertheless, despite a lack of information, Whitford posted on BlueSky, “Trump is a lawless traitor. His pardon of 1/6 insurrectionists set the stage for today’s lethal attacks on elected officials. He’s a malignant narcissist,a bully,and a coward who fetishizes violence. We must answer this madness with peaceful resistance. Despair is a luxury our children can’t afford.”

Not only did he blame President Trump for the assassination, but he also seemingly questioned why police did not kill Boelter. He wrote, “George Floyd was taken into custody for allegedly passing a bad $20 bill.”

Whitford’s comments are unsurprising. Back in April he raged against Christians in an interview with Variety, “You know, misogyny is at the reptilian brain stem of these right-wing Christian white nationalists. It’s punitive. And, man, I’m pissed at all the people I work for. Like, ‘F***ING. SPEAK. UP.’”

What do you make of Whitford’s comments?

