Happy July everyone. Did you survive this year’s Pride Month? I just learned it’s now Disabled Pride Month from Halo Studios. I guess the ride never ends.

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.