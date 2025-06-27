Really amazing as we’ve passed 5,400 followers on the Substack here. Thank you so much for supporting us all, it means the world! I hope you’re having a great weekend leading up to July 4th. Let’s get into the news!

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.