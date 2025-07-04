It's an interesting day right before the fourth, as we’re seeing Neil Druckmann get removed at Naughty Dog Studios after a drama-filled year. I don’t know that the studio is in a spot it can be saved, but it’s a start. Meanwhile, Kotaku has new owners, but they say they’re keeping all of their current editorial staff, so we’ll have to see how that lands.
Comics
PHENOMENOVA #1 & #2 Comic Review
PPhenomenova by Indie Comics creator Vaughn Coleman is a phenomenal comic about a fledgling teenage superhero that understands what it takes to make a great comic: heart. Vaughn layers what is a common concept in comic books and brings his character to life with a pathos that elevates it to Indie Comics greatness.
Movies & TV
Amazon Studios Founder Admits Modern Movies "Are Actually Worse"
Roy Price, the founder of Amazon Studios, recently admitted that modern Hollywood films “are actually worse” than films created in the past and that Hollywood has a massive quality problem.This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Comics
Billboard Removes Eric July's "Glorious Death" From Charts Despite Meeting All Requirements
Eric July, founder of the comic universe Rippaverse and creator of the hit single "Glorious Death," has exposed how Billboard magazine removed his song from their charts despite meeting all the requirements for inclusion. This latest example of industry gatekeeping demonstrates how established media institutions continue to suppress independent creators who don't conform to their political preferences.