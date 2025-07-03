Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SK's avatar
SK
3h

One of the essential elements of a good Indiana Jones story is reverence for God. They are morality tales where men try to claim godhood for themselves and fail because they are unworthy. No one in Hollywood is capable of writing a story like that today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture