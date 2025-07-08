Hope you all had a great 4th of July! Some of our celebrity friends certainly didn’t, as they continue on the path to hate America and tear down Western Civilization. But this is why we fight the real fight here at Fandom Pulse, and as ever, we are very appreciative of your readership.

Books Rolling Stone Spotlights "Anti-Woke" LA Literary Scene, But Real Right Wing Artists Still Locked Out Fandom Pulse · Jul 7 Rolling Stone Magazine recently published a piece highlighting what it claims is a growing "anti-woke" literary scene in Los Angeles, featuring literary salons with "pagan decor" that celebrate a supposed “cultural rebirth.” The article describes events hosted by New Ritual Press in Lincoln Heights, complete with candles, rose petals, and attendees in "lacy white dresses and flower crowns" reading fiction that challenges leftist orthodoxy. However, it appears that this is more manufactured than organic when one examines the source of funding and the actual size of the movement, and the content is hardly right-leaning. So what is Rolling Stone on about and why is this article appearing suddenly? Read full story