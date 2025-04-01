Subscribe
Doctor Who Star Varada Sethu Embraces The Term "Doctor Woke" And Claims It Means They're "Doing The Right Thing"
The new season of Doctor Who starring Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu is coming out this month, and as the launch comes closer, the stars double down on…
2 hrs ago
Fandom Pulse
'Supernatural' Actor Misha Collins Claims Canada Is Preparing For U.S. Invasion While Railing Against Biological Realities
Supernatural actor Misha Collins railed against President Donald Trump and biological realities while also claiming that Canada is preparing for an…
2 hrs ago
John F. Trent
After Years Of Woke Activism And Child Grooming Allegations, NaNoWriMo Finally Shuts Down Because An AI Controversy Gutted Their Funding
NaNoWriMo, the National Novel Writing Month non-profit organization, has been embroiled in many controversies in recent years, and now it is announcing…
3 hrs ago
Fandom Pulse
The Daily Wire Reportedly Shuts Down Its Kids Programming And Lays Off Staff
Multiple reports indicate that The Daily Wire has shut down its kids programming and has laid off a number of its employees.This Substack is…
3 hrs ago
John F. Trent
Jeff Grubb Calls Elon Musk A "Nazi" And Claims Nintendo Today App Created To Get Away From X
Video game insider Jeff Grubb recently called Tesla and X owner Elon Musk a “Nazi” while also claiming that Nintendo created its Nintendo Today app in…
5 hrs ago
John F. Trent
Jack Posobiec Slams Netflix's 'Adolescence' As "Propaganda Designed To Demonize Young White Men And Vilify Masculinity"
Author and political and cultural pundit Jack Posobiec slammed Netflix’s recent drama Adolescence as “propaganda designed to demonize young white men…
7 hrs ago
John F. Trent
Amazon Studios Founder Says Jennifer Salke Would Not Be Out At Amazon If The Company Was Happy With Her Output
Amazon Video and Amazon Studios founder and former Disney executive Roy Price shared that Jennifer Salke exited Amazon because the company was not happy…
8 hrs ago
John F. Trent
March 2025
Star Wars Too White, AC Shadows Dead, Marvel Says Stop Reading - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
It always shocks me how these SJWs at companies like Marvel Comics invariably tell people to stop reading if they don’t agree with them on everything.
22 hrs ago
Fandom Pulse
After Jennifer Salke's Exit, Former Amazon Studios Founder Calls For Purge Of TV Department And Retcon Of 'The Rings Of Power'
Amazon Video and Amazon Studios founder and former Disney executive Roy Price called for Amazon Studios to purge its TV department and retcon The Lord…
23 hrs ago
John F. Trent
Rumor: Meryl Streep To Play Aslan In Netflix And Greta Gerwig's The Chronicles Of Narnia Films
A new rumor alleges that Meryl Streep will play Aslan in Netflix and Greta Gerwig’s upcoming adaptations of C.
Mar 31
John F. Trent
John Boyega Implies 'Star Wars' Fans Are Racist And Describes Franchise As "The Most Whitest, Elite Space"
John Boyega, who played Finn in the Disney Star Wars trilogy, recently decried Star Wars fans as racist and described the franchise as “the most…
Mar 31
John F. Trent
'Assassin's Creed Shadows' Sees Peak Player Counts Decline By Nearly 30% In Second Weekend
Assassin’s Creed Shadows saw its peak player counts decline nearly 30% in its second weekend following release.This Substack is reader-supported.
Mar 31
John F. Trent
