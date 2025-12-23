Happy Monday before Christmas. I hope you’re all ready for the mad holiday dash with your families! I just got a screener for The Daily Wire’s Pendragon Cylce that I can’t wait to watch… though they did give me a condition I couldn’t review it until late January. So it’ll be a second before I can communicate it to you. We’re continuing to grow with groups like The Daily Wire, Angel Studios, and Titan Comics recognizing this is where the future is at.

We got a bunch of new sign-ups yesterday, so thank you to the new members! This puts us a LOT closer to breaking even with Fandom Pulse, which is the goal. If you want to sign up at a discounted Christmas rate, you get grandfathered in at this rate forever so it’s a great time to do so for our promotion (USE THIS LINK TO GET THE PROMO!).

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5.99 a month, about a Starbucks coffee