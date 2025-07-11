James Gunn’s Superman film is being blasted for depicting men in the film, including Superman, as weak and constantly crying.

Pop culture critic Jeremy Griggs blasted the film during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored saying, “Superman is very weak and he’s always in a defensive state. Always.”

He later added, “Every man in this movie is weak and he cries and they’re all emotional.”

“He’s never like stoic. He’s never a person that commands the moment. This is Superman. When Superman is in your presence you should be in awe of that moment at all times. And half the time they are treating him like the dumb jock in school, but we have to kind of respect him because he can throw football far. That’s kind of how they treat Superman in this, where they’re kind of like, ‘What are you doing?’ And they second guess him. He always needs help.”

Over on X, Griggs shared more details saying, “Clark cries. Superman cries. Lex cries. Pa Kent cries. Ma Kent makes fun of Pa Kent for crying, twice. Random homosexual man from The Daily Planet cries and hyperventilates while Lois commands the moment saves everyone. There is no scene in the movie where Superman doesn't need assistance from someone else. He literally never controls any situation on his own. There is no scene in the movie where Superman saves Lois. These are undeniable facts.”

In another post, he wrote, “Superman needs to be saved constantly. Literally the entire movie he's beaten and disrespected. And not once does Superman save Lois. Clark cries. Lex cries. Pa Kent cries. The random gay man from The Daily Planet cries. F**k this movie.”

If this was a Marvel film it would be mocked for being a woke feminist trash fire and described as another entry in the ever-growing list of MSheU films.

What do you make of Griggs’ criticism of the film?

